Depleted sides do battle in ‘Naagin derby’

The head-to-head results may not reveal it, but Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka has become arguably the fastest-growing rivalry in world cricket.

Who will ever forget the 'Naagin dance' Bangladesh's players did against Sri Lanka after winning in their Nidahas Trophy match?

Despite there being plenty of spice in the rivalry recently, both teams will be grappling with injuries as they look to get off to a winning start.

Bangladesh seemed to have the advantage as Sri Lanka were dealt with an early injury blow to their talismanic leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

But now, Bangladesh have been given an injury blow with opener Litton Das ruled out due to a viral fever and Anamul Haque has been called up as his replacement.

A new-look opening combo can be expected and Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan spoke to the media ahead of the match on Anamul's selection.

"As we don't have another wicketkeeper, so that is a factor for us. And I would call it like for like because both he (Anamul) and Litton bat in the top order. And in case, something happens to Mushfiqur (Rahim), during the game especially, it can be a concussion or a small injury which might force him out of keeping. There is a rule now that a second wicketkeeper can keep wickets even if he is not in the XI. So, that's an option. So, Anamul was picked to fill those gaps," he explained.

The ODI captain also added how much of a blow not having Litton will be for the team.

"Of course, he is a big miss as he was part of this team for the last four to five years consistently and has been playing very well in the last couple of years. Having said that, this will give someone else an opportunity and I hope that whoever gets that opportunity will grab it with both hands," Shakib added.

Although fans may see the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry as a heated one, Shakib downplayed it ahead of the match.

"The emotional point is we have to play the game and see where we are at this moment. But I think the dressing room is calmer. So, that's a good thing to have in the dressing room. And, as you said, I don't think it's a rivalry but we play good cricket when these two countries are playing. It's good for the crowd and the broadcaster to be able to show a good game of cricket. We would like to win, of course. We want to play good cricket but having said that, playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka won't be easy," he said.

With the ODI World Cup looming large in just over a month, a lot of the teams in the Asia Cup will be using it as preparation for the big event in India.

But Shakib wants to take this tournament as seriously as possible and do well here.

"This has been said a lot of times that most teams are looking at the preparation for the World Cup. But having said that, the Asia Cup is not a small tournament. It itself is a big tournament, it has history, it has some great games. So, it's a very important tournament and we are taking this tournament very seriously. And if we do well here, it will give us confidence building to the World Cup," he added.

Bangladesh will head into the match with good memories as they played one ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and won it.

The Tigers will also have confidence in their abilities to get a victory as they have won four out of their last 10 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Shakib hopes his side gives an all-round performance with bat and ball in the match.

"Actually, I don't want to win by relying on one department. I think if we play well according to the demand of the wicket, it can be the pace bowling attack, the spinners, the batters, or the fielders. If we play well in these four departments, then the chance of winning well increases and we will try to do that. We want to play all-round cricket, not necessarily that only our pacers will win us the match or only the batters will. We want to win by playing better than them in all departments," he concluded.

The match starts at 3:30 pm Bangladesh time.