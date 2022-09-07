Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open

Sports

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open

"I'm just devastated obviously," Kyrgios told reporters

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:54 pm
Dejected Kyrgios feels like he &#039;failed&#039; at US Open

Nick Kyrgios said winning is the only thing that matters at a Grand Slam and that he was "devastated" by his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Australian went toe-to-toe with Khachanov but did not do enough to counter the Russian's punishing serve as he fell 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 to end his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

"I'm just devastated obviously," Kyrgios told reporters

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now."

Kyrgios said Khachanov, who saved seven of the nine break points he faced, was the better player in the biggest moments as the 27th seed punched his ticket to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round but the 27-year-old said lifting the trophy was all that mattered.

"All people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose," he said.

"I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by."

Sent packing at the final major of the year, Kyrgios said it will be an agonizing wait until the Australian Open kicks of the Grand Slam season next year.

"It's just like you got to start it all again ... It's just devastating," he said.

"It's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."

Others

US Open / Nick Kyrgios

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

20m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

40m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 