Debut for DRS in men's T20 World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 04:20 pm

Related News

Debut for DRS in men's T20 World Cup

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Debut for DRS in men&#039;s T20 World Cup

The Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut in the men's T20 World Cup to be held in Oman and UAE starting this month, after the ICC approved its usage in the tournament. The ICC announced the introduction of DRS at the upcoming showpiece in the playing conditions for the event released by it earlier this week.

The men's T20 World Cup will be held from October 17 to November14. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

The governing body had confirmed in June last year an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match across all formats, "keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times" owing to Covid-19-related reasons. So, the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team has increased to two in the white-ball formats and three in Test matches.

DRS was not part of the earlier men's T20 World Cups as the review system was not applicable in T20s in 2016 when the marquee event was last held. It made its first appearance in an ICC T20I tournament in 2018 at the women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. The system was again used at the 2020 women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Cricket

DRS / icc / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Now | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

13m | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

13m | Videos
At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

33m | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally