On this day: Bangladesh win their first-ever Test against Australia

On August 30, 2017, four years from today, Shakib Al Hasan powered Bangladesh to their first-ever victory in Tests against Australia.

Shakib scored a terrific 84 in the first innings and registered his second ten-wicket haul in Tests. Tamim Iqbal with his twin fifties gave tremendous support. It was both Shakib and Tamim's 50th Test match and the duo delivered unforgettable performances to earn a famous win in Mirpur.

By then, Bangladesh had started preparing slow, spinning wickets and winning Tests at home.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 84 in the first innings for Bangladesh. Tamim's 71 was a significant knock and he was the only top-order batter to score runs. Bangladesh posted 260 in the first innings.

In reply, none of the Australian batters could reach fifty. Ashton Agar's unbeaten 41 at number nine helped Australia go past 200. The visitors were all-out for 217. Shakib Al Hasan bagged a five-wicket haul and became the fourth bowler to pick a five-for against nine Test-playing nations.

Tamim scored another superb fifty and his 155-ball-78 helped the hosts reach 221 which meant Australia would need 265 to win. Nathan Lyon accounted for six wickets in the second innings.

Australia, at stumps on day three, were arguably the favourites to win at 109 for two. David Warner and Steven Smith, two of the best players of spin bowling in the Australia side, were in the middle and an Australia win seemed just a matter of time.

On day four, the duo started from where they left off. Warner reached his second hundred in Asia off just 121 deliveries.

Shakib broke the 130-run partnership by getting Warner out leg-before. Four overs later, the all-rounder sent back Smith to bring Bangladesh back into the match. When Smith was dismissed, Australia needed 94 to win with six wickets in hand. The visitors batted quite deep and a decent partnership would've brought them closer.

But Bangladesh were on a roll. Taijul Islam got rid of Peter Handscomb thanks to a spectacular catch by Soumya Sarkar. Shakib pinned Matthew Wade leg before and unleashed one of his most iconic celebrations. Taijul then sent Agar to the pavilion and the pendulum swung Bangladesh's way. At lunch on day four, Australia needed 66 to win and they had only three wickets in hand.

Shakib cleaned up Glenn Maxwell in the first delivery of the afternoon session and claimed his fifth wicket. It was just the second time the all-rounder bagged a ten-for in a Test match.

The Mirpur crowd were waiting in anticipation, but they were frustrated by the ninth-wicket stand between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Just when the partnership started to look threatening, Mehidy Hasan Miraz got Nathan Lyon out.

An injured Josh Hazlewood walked out to bat as the last man. Australia still required 37 runs to win.

Cummins hit a few lusty blows and gave Bangladesh a real scare. But Taijul Islam trapped Hazlewood leg before as the fast bowler couldn't hang around for more than 10 balls. Australia fell short by 20 runs. Cummins ran out of partners and stayed unbeaten on 33.

This was Shakib Al Hasan's one of the finest performances in Tests and he was unsurprisingly adjudged player of the match. "Last night, I did not believe that we could win today. I really did not. But my wife told me that 'Shakib, you will make Bangladesh win tomorrow.' So, thanks to my wife for believing in me," Shakib said in the post-match presentation.