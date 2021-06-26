On this day: Bangladesh gained Test status in 2000

On this day in 2000, Bangladesh were awarded Test status as the 10th team by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Bangladesh have, so far, not been able to become a formidable force in Test cricket but are a tough side to beat at home.

The ICC Trophy win in 1997 strengthened Bangladesh's position in world cricket. They prepared well under coach Gordon Greenidge ahead of the 1997 ICC Trophy. Before that, Bangladesh also became a regular ICC member with the right to play ODIs and started hosting bilateral and triangular tournaments. Bangladesh went on to become the champions of the 1997 ICC Trophy beating Kenya in the final, thus securing a spot in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh played their first-ever World Cup in 1999 in England and recorded their first win against Scotland. Later, Bangladesh caused an enormous upset by beating Pakistan by 62 runs at Northampton. This incredible result and the huge fan following back home prompted ICC to grant Bangladesh Test status.

The ardent support of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the then president of the BCCI, also helped the cause big time. Bangladesh gained Test status on 26 June 2000.

They played their inaugural Test match on 10 November 2000, hosting India in Dhaka.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (left), the ICC president at the time, was a key supporter of Bangladesh's case.

The hosts were led by Naimur Rahman. Sourav Ganguly's India defeated them by nine wickets, although Bangladesh surpassed all expectations by matching their neighbors at times in the match. Aminul Islam Bulbul scored a dogged 145 off 380 balls in the first innings, spending close to nine hours in the middle, thus becoming the third person ever to score a hundred on his team's debut Test match.

Bangladesh could, by no means, live up to expectations in the longest form of the game despite showing glimpses of brilliance of late. The records do not speak for themselves. Bangladesh have, so far, won 14 out of 123 Tests.

A few victories against top-ranked teams can do a world of good to their confidence and helped them become a force to reckon with in the purest form of cricket.