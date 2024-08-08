'Day 1. Hala Madrid!': Mbappe completes first Real training session

Sports

Real Madrid's star summer signing Kylian Mbappe took part in his first training session with the Spanish champions on Wednesday.

Phorto: X
Phorto: X

"Day 1. Hala Madrid!" wrote the France captain in a post on X, accompanied with photos of the day's session.

After undergoing pre-season medical tests, the players worked out in the gym at Madrid's training centre, the club said in a press release.

They also added the full squad had reported to training, with the return of the players who had taken part in Euro 2024 this summer.

Attacker Mbappe was eliminated with his country in the semi-final stage of the tournament by eventual winners Spain.

The 25-year-old superstar was officially unveiled as a Madrid player on July 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he told the 80,000 fans present in the stadium that "(his) dream has come true".

 

