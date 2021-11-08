David Moyes targeting a UCL place after his West Ham's win over Liverpool

Sports

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 03:32 pm

Related News

David Moyes targeting a UCL place after his West Ham's win over Liverpool

The Hammers manager is hoping to go one better after qualifying for the Europa League last term

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 03:32 pm
David Moyes targeting a UCL place after his West Ham&#039;s win over Liverpool

West Ham head coach David Moyes has urged that his side has a UCL spot upcoming at the end of the season, but denied the fact that they are title contenders for the league.

The Hammers handed Liverpool their first loss of the season through an Alisson own goal and goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma.

The win took West Ham above Liverpool in the table into third place, just three points behind the league leaders Chelsea.

After the game, Moyes was asked by the BBC if his team could challenge for the title, to which he replied: "I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don't see that at the moment.

"We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points [last season] so why can we not be there?

"We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment."

The BBC posed the same question to Fornals, who said: "I don't know. It is too early to say. But fighting for each game as we did today, why not still [be] dreaming?"

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes added: "I think I am the same manager [as at Everton] but have had to work out myself how to get better.

"We all have to try and keep improving. I hope and believe my best time is still to come and at the moment I've got really good players who play with incredible character."

The in-form Hammers will go into the international break having won four consecutive Premier League games to move up to third place.

Next up for Moyes' side is a match against Wolves on November 20 followed by a Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna five days later.

Football

West Ham United / David Moyes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test