Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match ban for intimidating an umpire before a Big Bash League game, the team said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old England international was charged with a "Level 3" offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for his altercation with the official during a practice session ahead of the Sixers' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes on 11 December in Launceston.

Curran was found guilty of the offence at a hearing and Sixers head Rachael Haynes said the team and the player would "vigorously appeal" the sanction.

Cricket Australia said Curran completed a practice run-up in which he ran onto part of the pitch and was instructed by the umpire not to.

He moved to the opposite end to complete another practice run-up but the umpire took a position next to the stumps, blocking the player from approaching the pitch.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away... He then attempted to perform a practice run up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran," CA said in a statement.

"The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran will be unavailable for matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

