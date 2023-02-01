Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Bavuma wicket

Sports

AFP
01 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:29 pm

Related News

Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Bavuma wicket

Curran ran down the pitch and got close to Bavuma as he celebrated the wicket.

AFP
01 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:29 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for "excessively celebrating" his dismissal of South African captain Temba Bavuma in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The penalty was announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

The teams meet in the third and final match of the World Cup Super League series in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Bavuma made 109 as South Africa took a decisive 2-0 series lead in Bloemfontein before scooping a ball from Curran into his stumps.

Curran ran down the pitch and got close to Bavuma as he celebrated the wicket.

Match referee Jeff Crowe of New Zealand fined Curran following a report by the umpires. Curran admitted the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing.

According to the ICC, Curran was found to have committed a level one offence of the ICC code of conduct when he "excessively celebrated towards and in close proximity to the dismissed batter, being an action which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from Bavuma".

If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period he faces a ban. It was Curran's first offence within the time period.

Cricket

Sam Curran / Temba Bavuma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

6h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

4h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

19h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms