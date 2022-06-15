Cummins plays down hip niggle, says Starc won't be rushed back

Sports

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Cummins plays down hip niggle, says Starc won't be rushed back

Cummins left the Indian Premier League early to recover from the strain and was rested from the Twenty20 series but returned in Australia's two-wicket win in the first one-day match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:04 pm
Cummins plays down hip niggle, says Starc won&#039;t be rushed back

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has played down the impact of his longstanding hip injury, saying he is hopeful it will heal fully over time as he continues to manage it on tour in Sri Lanka.

Cummins left the Indian Premier League early to recover from the strain and was rested from the Twenty20 series but returned in Australia's two-wicket win in the first one-day match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Australia's white ball captain, Aaron Finch, revealed this week that Cummins had been carrying the injury for more than a year.

Cummins said the injury was "nothing major at all."

"It's just been niggly for a little while," he told reporters on Wednesday. "That back end of the IPL just felt like it got really sore ... and (it was) just pretty apparent I needed a bit of a break."

Australia's pace stocks have taken a hit in Sri Lanka, with Kane Richardson ruled out of the five-match ODI series with a hamstring injury and Mitchell Starc recovering from a badly cut finger.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is sidelined with a calf strain.

Cummins said Starc had returned to bowling, but selectors were cautious ahead of the two-test series starting June 29 in Galle.

"He's a bit of a wait-and-see as well," Cummins said. "I think the plan was getting stitches out in the next day or two. We don't want to put the test series in jeopardy by re-opening that (cut) too early. A good result would be if he played some of this (ODI) series."

Cricket Australia said batsman Travis Head and bowler Matthew Kuhnemann would join the ODI squad in Kandy on Thursday after Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis suffered injuries in the last game.

Pace bowler Scott Boland joined the ODI squad on Tuesday and is available for selection for Thursday's match in Pallekele.

"Agar will remain with the squad to continue his rehabilitation and ongoing assessment while Stoinis has been ruled out of the remainder of the series having suffered a side strain while batting last night," the statement said.

Cricket

Pat Cummins / Mitchell Starc / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

4h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

7h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

8h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

9m | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

19m | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

2h | Videos
Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market