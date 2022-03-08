CSA includes eight IPL-bound players in ODI squad against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:43 pm

Temba Bavuma will be leading the ODI squad while Keshav Maharaj is the vice-captain. Anrich Nortje - who is part of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals - continues to be out of action after missing the Test series against India and New Zealand because of a hip injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh on Tuesday, and they included eight players - Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius and Marco Jansen - who are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

Temba Bavuma will be leading the ODI squad while Keshav Maharaj is the vice-captain. Anrich Nortje - who is part of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals - continues to be out of action after missing the Test series against India and New Zealand because of a hip injury. He hasn't played competitively since the T20 World Cup in November. It isn't clear if he will recover in time to take part in the IPL, though it appears unlikely.

Nortje's recovery path has been "frustrating", said CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra.

"He is not ready for the Bangladesh series. We don't know about the IPL. I guess it's frustrating. He keeps fit, he works extremely hard. All goes fine, except for when he picks up his bowling loads. He has got discomfort. We have identified three different problems between back and hip and we don't know which is primary," ESPNcricinfo quoted him saying. 

There is set to be a bigger clash between national commitments and the IPL, however, when South Africa play their Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to run from March 31 to April 12.

The BCCI is likely to relax the time period if there is a bubble-to-bubble transfer to Mumbai. Unfortunately for the Proteas players, the series against Bangladesh is set to be played in a 'managed environment', which is not as strict as a bio-bubble.

CSA earlier confirmed that the choice between the Test series and the IPL would be left to the players.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League. Bangladesh are on top of the table with 100 points from ten matches. Meanwhile, South Africa remain outside the automatic qualification zone in the tenth position after dropping points in Ireland and Sri Lanka.

South Africa squad against Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj (vice-capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

 

 

 

