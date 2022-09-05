From crops to cricket: The incredible story of Marufa Akter

Sports

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 01:15 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 01:29 am

Related News

From crops to cricket: The incredible story of Marufa Akter

Marufa shined with the ball in the one-day format Dhaka Premier League organised after the outbreak of Covid-19. She took 23 wickets at an economy rate of 3.21 in 11 matches for BKSP. She bagged a seven-wicket haul in a match. In recognition of his great bowling, she won the 'Best Promising Player' award of the tournament. 

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 01:15 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 01:29 am
From crops to cricket: The incredible story of Marufa Akter

Playing cricket seemed like a luxury to Marufa Akter where basic survival was a struggle. Keeping her dreams aside, the girl from Syedpur in Nilphamari got busy with her father in crop field during Covid. But with the help of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Marufa's dream got touch of color. 

She returned to BKSP, performed in the domestic tournaments and now got called for the Bangladesh women's cricket team.

The BCB announced the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. 19-year-old right-arm pacer Marufa has been called up as a new face in this 15-member team.

Experienced pacer Jahanara Alam has returned to the team. Two pacers Suraiya Azmin Chanda and Fariha Islam did not get a place in the team in the mission of booking tickets to play on the World Cup stage. 

Marufa shined with the ball in the one-day format Dhaka Premier League organised after the outbreak of Covid-19. She took 23 wickets at an economy rate of 3.21 in 11 matches for BKSP. She bagged a seven-wicket haul in a match. In recognition of his great bowling, she won the 'Best Promising Player' award of the tournament. 

Then Marufa surprised everyone by getting a call to the 28-member national team camp. She scored the highest points on the fitness test.

Bangladesh's World Cup qualifiers will begin with a match against Ireland on September 18 in the United Arab Emirates. In 'A' group, Bangladesh women's opponents are Scotland and USA. Group 'B' consists of Thailand, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and hosts United Arab Emirates.

The top two teams from the two groups will play in the final. And these two teams will get a chance to play in the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Cricket

Marufa Akter / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

19h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

17h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

15h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

8h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

9h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

12h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride