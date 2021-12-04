Cricketers to get training on social media usage: Nazmul Hasan Papon

The good performance of the Bangladesh cricket team is followed by a wave of happiness everywhere, the cricketers get flooded with appreciation through social media. The result of poor performance is the opposite. The storm of criticism is everywhere. Criticism of social media does not take long to reach the cricketers. BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon thinks it is becoming a huge pressure for cricketers.

After the loss against Scotland in the T20 World Cup, a storm took place on social media. Almost all cricketers were criticized. Many cricketers took that personally. It also affected their performances. Nazmul Hasan wants to make arrangements to keep the cricketers away from this pressure. The BCB president said that cricketers would be trained on the use of social media during the game.

Nazmul Hasan told the media on Saturday, "Is it true what is being said about them for a series? Unbelievable, I can't believe it. There is Babar Azam, one of the best batters in the world. Did he score much in our country? Does that mean people write about him in that way as well? Why does that happen with our players? This is not acceptable in any way. The media doesn't do it but the social media. This is becoming a huge pressure for the players. We have to get out of it."

Warning cricketers about using social media, the BCB president said, "I don't think it that way. I would rather think about how to train the players to be careful about using social media during the game. I'm thinking of them just focusing on the game during the game."

The BCB president claims, there are many; those who understand everything but criticize cricketers. He also mentioned the TV talk shows. In his words, "there is no question of speaking out against the players. Those who do not understand, it is one thing. There are some people who know everything, yet when they say on a talk show on TV, knowingly, they say against the country."