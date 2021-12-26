Dhaka Stars ownership changes just before the day of players' draft

The ownership of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Dhaka Stars was changed on Sunday (26 December) over the recently former owners' failure to pay fees for the tournament within the stipulated time.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Jalal Yunus, who took over as the chairman of the cricket management department two days ago, confirmed the matter.

Dhaka Stars was owned by Rupa Fabrics Limited and Marn Steel Limited (Consortium). Logo for the team had been unveiled and players were also picked for forming the team, including Soumaya Sarkar.

Jalal Yunus said that according to the rules, the owners of the BPL team were to pay a total of Tk 5 crores to the BCB within the stipulated time, including Tk1 crore for franchise fees and Tk4 crore as "guarantee money". The franchise owners lost their ownership due to failing to pay the fees within the stipulated time.

"The Dhaka Stars franchise has been left out due to pay order complications. They could not place the pay order within the stipulated time. That is why the BCB took the decision. The last time to submit the pay order was last Thursday. But the franchisee came to submit it on Sunday,"Jalal Yunus told The Business Standard.

Although the franchise has claimed otherwise; they said that they took permission from the BCB to pay on Sunday. However, BCB changed its decision and the group has been informed that they cannot stay in the ownership of Dhaka Stars.

Sources have said that the BCB will be owners of Dhaka Stars until it is sold to a new owner. BCB will form the Dhaka team in Monday's draft. Selector Habibul Bashar will be in charge.

The BPL is set to start on 21 January and end on 18 February; sit teams will participate in the tournament.

It will be held in a double-round robin league format, with 34 matches. Matches will be held at three venues. The three venues are Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.