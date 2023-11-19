Cricket World Cup final: Five key moments

Sports

AFP
19 November, 2023, 11:20 pm
19 November, 2023, 11:20 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Five key moments from the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday as Australia defeated India by six wickets:

 

- The toss -

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first, gambling on the wicket getting easier to bat on later in the day while expecting the evening dew to compromise India's bowling attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

- Head catch -

India captain Rohit Sharma raced to 47 off just 31 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. With his team sitting pretty on 76-1 in the 10th over, he launched the ball high into the off side where Travis Head, running back from cover, dived to take a spectacular catch.

- India briefly dream -

Defending a modest 240, India were under the cosh when Australia racked up 41-1 off just 27 balls. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami stemmed the bleeding as their opponents slipped to 47-3. Steve Smith was out lbw for just four but opted not to review.

It was a brief ray of hope for India which was snuffed out by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

- Labuschagne last laugh -

Labuschagne engaged in a tense battle of words and staredowns with Virat Kohli as the pressure was ramped up.

The Australian had the last laugh, surviving an lbw decision off Bumrah on umpire's call when he had made 34 before going on to hit an undefeated 58 in a match-winning partnership of 192 with Head.

- Century for cool Head -

Opening batsman Travis Head almost missed the World Cup after breaking his hand in a pre-tournament series in South Africa and only joined up with the squad in India after a rehabilitation period.

On Sunday, he hit only the seventh century in a World Cup final and ended the match with a sparkling 137 off 120 balls with 15 fours and four sixes.

"What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. It's a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (with his injury)," he said.

