CR7 suspended for one match for obscene gesture

Sports

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:57 am

Related News

CR7 suspended for one match for obscene gesture

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:57 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Hindustan Times

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

22m | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

4h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

1h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

16h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

4h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

15h | Videos