Covid hits India camp ahead of rescheduled England Test

India's preparation for this week's Test against England have hit a hurdle with news that captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive to Covid-19.

The BCCI confirmed Rohit had tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Saturday, with the India skipper currently in isolation at the team hotel ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England that commences in Edgbaston on Friday.

Rohit had been participating in India's warm-up match against a Leicestershire XI at Uptonsteel County Ground, with the 35-year-old having made 25 in the opening innings of the match on Thursday.

UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

However, Rohit did not feature during India's second innings on Saturday, with the BCCI confirming the right-hander will undergo further testing on Sunday to determine the extent of his ailment.

The Test in Edgbaston is the fifth and final Test match of the series that commenced last year but had to be postponed following a Covid outbreak in the India camp.

India currently lead the series 2-1 and can claim their first Test series triumph on England soil since 2007 by avoiding defeat in Birmingham.

If Rohit does recover in time to lead India during the match it will be his first Test in charge away from home after he took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli earlier this year.

A Test victory for India will also provide them with valuable points on the World Test Championship standings, with Rohit's side currently occupying a third place in the standings behind Australia and South Africa.