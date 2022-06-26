Covid hits India camp ahead of rescheduled England Test

Sports

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Covid hits India camp ahead of rescheduled England Test

The BCCI confirmed Rohit had tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Saturday, with the India skipper currently in isolation at the team hotel ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England that commences in Edgbaston on Friday.

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:29 pm
Covid hits India camp ahead of rescheduled England Test

India's preparation for this week's Test against England have hit a hurdle with news that captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive to Covid-19.

The BCCI confirmed Rohit had tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Saturday, with the India skipper currently in isolation at the team hotel ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England that commences in Edgbaston on Friday.

Rohit had been participating in India's warm-up match against a Leicestershire XI at Uptonsteel County Ground, with the 35-year-old having made 25 in the opening innings of the match on Thursday.

However, Rohit did not feature during India's second innings on Saturday, with the BCCI confirming the right-hander will undergo further testing on Sunday to determine the extent of his ailment.

The Test in Edgbaston is the fifth and final Test match of the series that commenced last year but had to be postponed following a Covid outbreak in the India camp.

India currently lead the series 2-1 and can claim their first Test series triumph on England soil since 2007 by avoiding defeat in Birmingham.

If Rohit does recover in time to lead India during the match it will be his first Test in charge away from home after he took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli earlier this year.

A Test victory for India will also provide them with valuable points on the World Test Championship standings, with Rohit's side currently occupying a third place in the standings behind Australia and South Africa.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Rohit Sharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

6h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

20h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

7m | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

2h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj