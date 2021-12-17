'Covid casting shadow over Liverpool's Christmas': Klopp

Sports

Reuters
17 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 06:15 pm

Related News

'Covid casting shadow over Liverpool's Christmas': Klopp

"It's a really tricky situation, nobody knows exactly how we will be tomorrow," Klopp told the BBC. "We will go to the training centre until people tell us otherwise. I've never had three players (pull out) on match-day."

Reuters
17 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his club were under a cloud of uncertainty following their 3-1 home win over Newcastle United on Thursday as Covid-19 threatens to wreak havoc with the Premier League's busy Christmas program.

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were all ruled out prior to kickoff against Newcastle at Anfield due to suspected positive tests for Covid-19, leaving the German wondering what might happen to the rest of the schedule.

"It's a really tricky situation, nobody knows exactly how we will be tomorrow," Klopp told the BBC. "We will go to the training centre until people tell us otherwise. I've never had three players (pull out) on match-day."

Five games around the league that were due to take place this weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

"If we should stop the league, I have no real answer for it. If you stop it for two weeks and we come back, I really don't know what to do ... I saw the Everton lineup today, I don't know half of the players," Klopp said.

"We have three players out because of Covid... then we play on the 26th and the 28th (of December) and you have 13 players available, that's not possible. There are plenty of questions we need to find answers for but I don't have the solution."

Klopp was delighted to get three points off Newcastle, revealing he had watched footage of Eddie Howe's previous side Bournemouth as he readied his team for the struggling Magpies.

"We used in preparations more Bournemouth than Newcastle for analysis. We won 2-1 last time Eddie Howe was here with Bournemouth after they scored another goal. We expected similar things, they made life hard for us," he said.

The win kept second-placed Liverpool within a point of Manchester City who thrashed Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday.

Football

Juergen Klopp / Liverpool FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

8h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

2h | Videos
US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

4h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 