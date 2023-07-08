Cornwall in West Indies squad for first India Test

Reuters
08 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 12:59 pm

Cornwall in West Indies squad for first India Test

Rahkeem Cornwall, who played his last test in November 2021, and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who missed the tour of South Africa in February, are also on the list.

Reuters
08 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 12:59 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

West Indies have included uncapped left-handed batsmen Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze in their squad for the first match of their two-test series against India later this month.

Rahkeem Cornwall, who played his last test in November 2021, and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who missed the tour of South Africa in February, are also on the list.

West Indies have turned their attention to the test series as the twice champions missed out on this year's Cricket World Cup for the first time after elimination in the qualifiers.

"Going into the series, we know it will be a challenge as we start the new cycle of the ICC Test Match Championship. We want to build and improve and strive to move up the ladder," said Lead Selector Desmond Haynes in a statement.

"We were very impressed with the batting approach of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent 'A' team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who scored well and played with great maturity and we believe they deserve a chance."

Haynes added that as left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie could not play because he is recovering from injury, that created an opportunity for Cornwall and Warrican in the bowling department.
"They have both played in test matches before and are capable of doing the job," he said.

Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers have also been left out of the squad due to injury issues.
Tevin Imlach and Akeem Jordan are the travelling reserves in the squad for the first test in Dominica starting on July 12. The second test will be played in Trinidad from July 20.

The Caribbean tour will be the first matches for West Indies and India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025.

They will then play an ODI series starting on July 27 followed by five T20s.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

 

