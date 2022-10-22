Conway's unbeaten 92 powers NZ to 200 in Super 12 opener

Devon Conway held the New Zealand innings together as they scored 200 for the loss of three wickets against Australia in the opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12.

Finn Allen lit up the SCG with his power-hitting and he was at it right from the first over. 14, 15 and 17 runs off the first three overs and Australia were left stunned by the onslaught.

Allen was eventually cleaned up for a 16-ball 42 but he had given New Zealand their best powerplay in World Cups. Australia tried to cash in with Williamson's struggles but Conway from the other end ensured the scoreboard kept ticking over. The southpaw played the perfect knock; he supported Conway, provided impetus in the middle overs and then finished the innings off strongly.

Neesham applied the finishing touches with a brace of six.

Australia have a mighty chase on their hands and it will need some effort to pull this off.