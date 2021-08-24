Controversial red card knocks Bashundhara Kings out of AFC Cup

Bashundhara Kings had to win their last group game to advance to the knockouts of the tournament, they went ahead through Fernandes's early goal but couldn't hold it till the end.

Photo: AFC
Photo: AFC

A controversial red card to Bashundhara Kings' Sushanto Tripura was the talking point as the 10-men Kings were knocked out of AFC Cup 2021 after drawing their last group game 1-1 against group-favourite ATK Mohun Bagan of India who advanced to the knockouts with 7 points from 3 matches.
 
Bashundhara Kings had to win their last group game to advance to the knockouts of the tournament, they went ahead through Fernandes's early goal but couldn't hold it till the end. 

Brazilian Jonathan da Silveira Fernandes's right-footed shot found the back of the net in the 28th minute. Before half-time, the scoreline was in the Kings' favor.

The Bangladesh Premier League champions now had one foot in the knockout stage, but their cause suffered a heavy blow when Tripura was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

It was barely a foul from Sushanto, let alone a red. To add to Kings' wound, they conceded a goal in the second half from the right side, where Sushanto was playing.

Mohun Bagan started the second half strongly and kept Bashundhara defenders too busy inside their own box. They kept creating chances, but couldn't convert them into goals.

Eventually, in the 62nd minute, Liston Colaco's beautiful pass to David Williams went in to make it 1-1 for Mohun Bagan. It was just enough for ATK. 

Bashundhara's Robinho nearly turned the group on its head when his speculative curling cross-cum-shot effort bounced into the woodwork with six minutes remaining, but ATK Mohun Bagan held on to claim the crucial point, becoming the first Indian side since JSW Bengaluru FC in 2018 to advance to the knockout stage.

Including a controversial red for Sushanto Tripura, a total of five cards were shown in the first half to the Bashundhara players. On the other hand, only one was booked from the opposing team.

Bashundhara Kings played 3 matches in the tournament, winning the first one and drawing the later two before bowing out of the tournament with 5 points.

