Conte says Spurs need to 'manage' games better

Sports

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Conte says Spurs need to 'manage' games better

Spurs led twice against Southampton in midweek but were made to pay for their defensive frailties as they succumbed to a 3-2 loss at home, which left them in seventh place with 36 points after 21 games.

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur must find a way to manage games better after conceding two late goals in the Premier League defeat by Southampton earlier this week, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

Spurs led twice against Southampton in midweek but were made to pay for their defensive frailties as they succumbed to a 3-2 loss at home, which left them in seventh place with 36 points after 21 games.

"During the game there are different phases... you need to have experience to manage, to understand when you have to risk something more, when you have to keep the result in the best possible way," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"After we scored, every time we quickly conceded a chance to our opponent. When you score, it's the moment to be strong, be compact, don't lose patience, don't lose focus. (But) we've just started. This process will be long."

Midfielders Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp as well as defender Japhet Tanganga continue to remain sidelined due to injury, but new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could start against Wolves.

Conte added that it was a risk to play forward Son Heung-min and centre back Cristian Romero for the third time in a week following their return from injury, but admitted that he had little choice given their depleted squad.

"Yeah but we need them. They're important players for us, especially at the back. Dier at this moment is out and Romero has to play," said the Italian.

"Sonny we need up front... I think I'm not telling you a stupid thing that these are important players. They will play."

A win for eighth-placed Wolves will see them leapfrog Spurs in the table, but the London side will have games in hand.

Football

Antonio Conte / spurs / Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 