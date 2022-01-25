Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Sports

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

The 26-year-old booked her second Australian Open semi-final, seven years after making the last four at Melbourne Park as a 19-year-old sensation.

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 01:03 pm
Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Having wallowed in a "deep, dark pit of despair" last season, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-final spot in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

Keys' renaissance after a dismal 2021 season has lit up Melbourne Park this year, and at a baking hot Rod Laver Arena fourth seed, Krejcikova became another casualty of the American's new-found confidence and traditional firepower.

Keys told an on-court interviewer she thought she might cry.

"It means a lot. Last year was really hard and I did everything that I could with my team to just really reset this off-season and focus on starting fresh and new and really just starting from zero and not worrying about last year.

"Wow, that's gone well so far. I'm really proud of myself and so thankful to my team and my friends and my family for helping me through what was a really tough year last year."

Banging down back-to-back aces to claim the first set, Keys roared to a 3-0 lead in the second before a rare wobble on serving gifted French Open champion Krejcikova a break.

Unbowed, Keys unleashed a blistering forehand return winner down the line to break back and sealed the match with a thumping first serve that Krejcikova could only push long.

The 26-year-old booked her second Australian Open semi-final, seven years after making the last four at Melbourne Park as a 19-year-old sensation.

That year, it took Serena Williams, the eventual champion, to stop her.

Williams said after the victory it was an honour to play "someone who will be number one in future".

It has not quite gone to script, with Keys now carrying a ranking of 51 and still searching for an elusive major title four years after Sloane Stephens denied her in the 2017 U.S. Open final.

She will need to beat either Australian top seed Ash Barty or compatriot Jessica Pegula to reach the final but with her bazooka forehand and her serve firing, she will hope to trouble either.

'HOTTEST PLACE ON EARTH'

Krejcikova held firm for a few games but as five break points piled up at 3-2 in the first set, she finally buckled on serve, pushing a simple forehand into the tramlines with an open court begging.

In a flash, the Czech was 5-2 down and calling for the trainer despite showing no signs of physical problems.

The delay failed to slow Keys' momentum, and she served out strongly to take the set in a four-game burst that unlocked the match.

With Krejcikova struggling in the heat, Florida-based Keys upped the ante and battered the Czech into submission with a string of blazing forehands.

"I train in Orlando in the summer, which I think is the hottest place on Earth in the summer," said Keys.

"I'm pretty used to (heat) just because I train in that all of the time, which I think is definitely a bonus for me -- even though in the summer I wish I didn't live there and I lived somewhere nicer."

Krejcikova said that while the conditions had affected her performance she did not want to take credit away from Keys.

"I didn't feel good," she said. "It was the heat with some physical conditions that started to bother me after five games... I wanted to finish the match, to try to do my best. I wasn't really able to do that.

"I really don't want to take the victory from Madison ... she really deserves the win and deserves to get the credit."

Others

Australian Open / Madison Keys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

‘There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh’

45m | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

21h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

23h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

18h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

18h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

18h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’