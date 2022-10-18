Clinical bowling display helps Sri Lanka crush UAE

Sports

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Clinical bowling display helps Sri Lanka crush UAE

It was not just about the two points for the Islanders as they had a deficit in the net run rate that they needed to overcome against the UAE. Bowling UAE out for 73, Sri Lanka romped home to a 79-run win. Sri Lanka's amazing show gives them a significant boost in a group where net run rate would likely play a role by the end.

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:37 pm
Clinical bowling display helps Sri Lanka crush UAE

Sri Lanka put on an exhibition of fast bowling under lights to gain a big win over UAE after a hat-trick from leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan in the first innings.

Three of UAE's first four victims were cleaned up as Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan put on an exhibition of fast bowling, swinging and seaming the new ball around.

Under the lights, UAE struggled to get going, losing four wickets inside the Powerplay to be reduced to 21/4. Wanindu Hasaranga came on to pile on UAEs woes and the scorecard soon read 42/7 in 12 overs with Sri Lanka eyeing a huge win.

Earlier, Karthik Meiyappan made history against Sri Lanka when he became the first player to claim a hat-trick for UAE in T20Is. It was also the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Sri Lanka were cruising along when Meiyappan came into the bowl the 15th over, with Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the crease. The over turned the game on its head as it triggered a middle-order collapse, putting the pressure back on Sri Lanka.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's attempt to go inside-out saw him hole out in the deep to Kashif Daud. Charith Asalanka departed for a golden duck as he nicked the ball to Vriitya Aravind.

Facing the hat-trick ball, Dasun Shanaka had no answer to the wonderful googly that found the gap between bat and pad and rattled his stumps as Meiyappan wheeled off in celebration. 

On either side of the hat-trick, it was Sri Lanka who dominated the game for the most part. The opening partnership worth 42 runs between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got the Asia Cup champions off to a great start. Despite the wicket of Mendis in the fifth over, Shanaka's men were the happier side at the end of the Powerplay with over 50 runs. 

This was followed by a 50-run stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Nissanka. The all-rounder was the aggressor between the two, smashing a 21-ball 33 consisting of three fours and a six before a run-out brought his innings to a premature end.

Nissanka, who got to his fifty in the same over as the hat-trick, got a move on and helped Sri Lanka post a competitive total. A blinder from Basil Hameed brought an end to his innings where he scored almost half of Sri Lanka's team total.

It was not just about the two points for the Islanders as they had a deficit in the net run rate that they needed to overcome against the UAE. Bowling UAE out for 73, Sri Lanka romped home to a 79-run win.

Sri Lanka's amazing show gives them a significant boost in a group where net run rate would likely play a role by the end.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

7h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

8h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

20h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

23h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products