Chief Advisor Dr. Yunus promises to resolve issues while honouring SAFF-winning women’s team

The chief advisor of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, honoured Bangladesh's SAFF-winning women's football team today at the state guest house, Jamuna.

Led by captain Sabina Khatun, the team arrived at Jamuna at 10:30 am to attend the ceremony.

Following a breakfast meeting with the chief advisor, the South Asian champions openly discussed their challenges with Dr Yunus, who requested a formal written submission of their concerns. He assured them that their issues would be addressed.

The players presented the chief advisor with a signed team jersey and football as tokens of appreciation. Later, Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan spoke to the media, providing details of the team's discussion with Dr Yunus. Asif noted that both committee members and players will now receive due recognition and that the chief advisor encouraged the players to continue their winning streak.

Asif Mahmud remarked, "The Honourable chief advisor invited the SAFF-winning women's team for breakfast and listened patiently to each team member. He asked for a detailed written list of their issues, which they had conveyed personally. They also gifted him a signed jersey and football."

"A comprehensive discussion took place, covering topics such as accommodation, training facilities, salaries, and wage structures. Dr Yunus assured the players of his personal involvement in addressing these concerns. We have asked them to submit a written list within two to three days, which I will personally deliver to him," he added.

The women's team, who don't get many match opportunities throughout the year, credited their recent success to the continuity of training camps. Captain Sabina and Rituparna believe that year-round camps have been instrumental in their achievements and requested that they continue without interruption. Asif stated, "The players expressed that their success was due to having a year-long camp and requested that this be maintained. A formal request in writing will help us address it better."

A total of 25 players and coaches from the team were invited to today's event, though the assistant coach and goalkeeping coach were not included in the official list. Explaining their absence, Asif said, "The BFF president was not in the country, so their names were omitted. We arranged for the attendance of the 25 names we received, but the assistant and goalkeeping coaches were not on the list."