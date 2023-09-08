Changing rules in middle of tournament 'not ideal', says Hathurusingha

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 08:59 pm

The move was not received well especially in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan as none of their matches have a reserve day. Ahead of Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said they would have loved a reserve day too.

Photo: BCB
Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in Colombo in their second Super Fours game and there is a high chance of the match being interrupted by rain. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet each other the next day and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tweaked a rule and added a reserve day for the match.

"I am sure there is a technical committee that has representatives from every participating country. All the six nations. They must have decided for some other reason. Yes, it is not ideal. We would love to have an extra day also. Other than that, I don't have much to comment because they have made a decision," said Hathurusingha. 

"Once you have made a decision, we don't have much say. If we were consulted before, we would have a comment. Since it is already made, I don't have any concern. We just get on with what we are asked to do," he added.

The Sri Lankan said that he had never seen a rule being changed in the middle of the tournament. 

"I haven't seen this kind of thing in another tournament, this changing rules in the middle of the tournament," he said.

Asia cup 2023 / Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

