Changing mindset is very important in improving our fielding: Shakib

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 02:16 pm

Bangladesh's T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan said Bangladesh have never been a good fielding side and the mindset needs to change to improve in this department. The southpaw told this during the official press conference today before the Tigers will fly to UAE on Tuesday.

"It's (fielding) definitely a concern. I think we have never been a good fielding team," Shakib said. 

"Since there are three categories in cricket, bowling, batting and fielding. All three are equally important. Here in one department (fielding) we never did well. It is disappointing for us."

While talking about changing mindset to improve in fielding, Shakib mentioned that fielding is the only department where players can improve overnight.

"Changing our mindset is very important to improve in that area. Fielding is actually one where you can actually improve overnight. And if there is any fear about it, it has a much more negative effect on you.  Even the best players in the world miss catches. What really matters is our approach," Shakib added.

Catch misses don't seem like much of a disappointment to me. All the fielders in the world have missed catches, keepers have missed easy catches even with gloves on. What matters is how much you really wanted to catch the ball. How early are you taking steps and how early are you anticipating? If these can be fixed, I think it is possible to improve within 5-10 days which is not possible in the other two departments (batting-bowling)," the southpaw concluded. 

For the last three or four years, the fielding was a source of concern for the team as they lost several matches due to putting down important catches. In Sunday's practice game also,  the fielders dropped at least three chances.

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan

