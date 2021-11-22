Changes expected in dead rubber between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Bangladesh had hit a purple patch leading up to the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But everything fell apart in the mega event. The loss against Sri Lanka was the beginning of a horrid run and the Tigers have now lost all of their last seven matches in the shortest form of the game including two home T20Is against Pakistan.

These two losses meant Bangladesh lost a home T20I series for the first time in almost three years. In both the matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh didn't put sufficient runs on the board and decent bowling performances weren't enough to save the day.

Pakistan's top-order was in scintillating form in the World Cup and the middle order was almost untested. But they came to the party in the first T20I of the series as the openers - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - failed. They have been clinical throughout the series and will be eyeing a clean sweep.

Bangladesh likely to change opening pair

Bangladesh had Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan opening the innings for the hosts in the first two matches but the pair had absolutely no answers to the high pace and movement of the Pakistani seamers. Saif Hassan, in particular, was guilty of not moving his feet on both occasions and was done by swing and seam movement.

On the other hand, Naim was dismissed almost identically in the two matches, pushing the ball away from his body. Both the openers registered two consecutive single figure scores and that prompted Bangladesh to add Parvez Hossain Emon, the 19-year old opening batter to the squad. Emon is the fastest century-maker in T20s as a Bangladeshi and likely to replace Saif in the playing XI. Bangladesh have also added pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi to the squad and he also might get a game.

Batters continue to work hard for runs in Mirpur

The pitches in this series haven't been as slow and sluggish as they were in the Australia and New Zealand series but the batters are still finding it difficult to score runs in Mirpur. Pakistan had to bat till the 20th over in the first match to chase down 128. The wicket was slightly better in the second match but batting became difficult as the ball became a bit older.

The wicket was a bit two-paced in the first match. It assisted the fast bowlers too as they got the ball to seam and bounce. It helped the pacers in the second match as well apart from the spinners and the batters who took some time to get used to the pace of the wicket got rewards. Fakhar Zaman played two very good knocks. He curbed his natural instincts and took a bit of time to get set. Fakhar showed how to bat on these pitches and the other batters of his team as well as those of the Bangladesh team need to take note.

Players to watch out for

Afif Hossain got off to good starts with the bat in both the matches against Pakistan but couldn't play a longer innings. He scored 34 and 20 respectively in the first and second match. Afif struggled to pick the variations of leg-spinner Shadab Khan though and got out to him in both innings. The southpaw has been given a chance to bat at number four and he will have to bring his A-game to challenge a Pakistani squad that is full of confidence.

Najmul Hossain Shanto played a solid knock of 40 off 34 balls. The left-handed batter looked comfortable until his departure and will be confident to register another good performance in the next match. Shanto, after the second match, said that lack of enough runs in the first innings hurt Bangladesh and he as a form player will love to lead the way.

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been the standout player throughout the series. He stayed in the middle till the end in the previous match and got his team over the line with a fine 57 not out off 51. This was his second fifty-plus score in three innings and Pakistan will expect the top-order batter to carry his form to the third match.

Bangladesh batters have never been too comfortable against leg-spin and that brings Pakistan's Shadab Khan into play. He has picked up three wickets in two matches. However, Babar Azam said before the start of the series that Pakistan would rotate their players.