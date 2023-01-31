Chandika Hathurusingha returns as Tigers' head coach

Chandika Hathurusigha has been appointed Bangladesh National Team Head Coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the matter through a press release on Tuesday evening.

"This will be the former Sri Lanka batsman's second spell with the Bangladesh team which he had previously coached from 2014 to 2017. The 54-year-old Hathurusighe has reached a two-year term with the BCB which starts in February 2023," the BCB press release read.

Hathurusigha said he was excited at the prospect of returning to Bangladesh cricket: "It's an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again."

"I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I'm looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes," he added.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury has welcomed the new head coach who replaces South African Russell Domingo: "Chandika's experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment."

Up to 2017, Hathurusingha was the most successful coach ever to get involved in Bangladesh cricket, with ODI series victories against India, Pakistan and South Africa, and Test victories against Sri Lanka (away), England and Australia.

During his tenure, Bangladesh moved higher in Team Rankings and qualified for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and directly qualified for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.