Central Zone and South Zone march into Independence Cup final

13 January, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:27 pm

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

After winning two consecutive matches, Walton Central Zone lost their third match against BCB South Zone by five wickets in the ongoing Independence Cup on Thursday in Sylhet.

Despite this defeat, Central Zone, along with South Zone, marched to the final of the event which will be played on January 15.

Central Zone batted first after losing the toss and posted a moderate total of 220 runs for eight wickets. Abu Hider Rony was the most exciting batter for them hitting 54 only for 27 balls with six fours and four sixes. Along with him, Abdul Mazid and Mosaddek Hossain also have done well with the bat scoring 46 and 44 respectively.

For South Zone, Mustafizur Rahman bagged four wickets conceding 63 runs while Mahedi Hasan took three wickets.

In reply, Pinak Ghosh and Towhid Hridoy scored 54 and 65 runs respectively to guide South Zone to a five-wicket victory. Zakir Hasan has also done well scoring 40 runs.

Hasan Murad scalped two wickets for the Central Zone but the other bowlers failed to do well for them.

In the other match of the day, Islami Bank East Zone beat BCB North Zone by four wickets. Imrul Kayes hit 71 for East Zone and won the player of the match award.

North Zone batted first and posted 216 losing all wickets with the help of the fifties by Marshal Ayub, 54, and Mahmudullah Riyad, 66.

In reply, East Zone chased the target in 37.5 overs with Imrul scoring the highest for them. Tamim Iqbal scored 35 for them.

