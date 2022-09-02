From Castle Corner to Castle Hills, Zimbabwe experience generational journey

A mountain above the town of Townsville, just a few feet from what is classified as Castle Hill towers, and on Saturday it will serve as the backdrop for a sporting event in which North Queensland is buzzing for a week. Used to be.

Australia is playing its first international series in the region but it is not the one day cricket that is so exciting locally and packing the hotels in the city.

Zimbabwe, the game's perpetuity, have waited 18 long years to travel downstairs and face Australia's might, and now, finally, given the opportunity, they are overseeing a rugby league match.

Hometown North Queensland Cowboys play the reigning champion Penrith Panthers in a sold-out National Rugby League clash on Saturday night in this part of Queensland that can't be topped.

Zimbabweans are well accustomed to playing second fiddle on their travels, and nothing was going to dampen their mood on their tour which is the realization of many years of hard work through sporting, economic and political adversity. .

"It's something I always dreamed of as a little boy," batsman Sean Williams, who made his international debut as a teenager in 2005, told Reuters.

"It's an amazing challenge, and a journey of growth."

Sitting on the confines of the quaint Riverway Stadium and admiring the immaculate outfield, captain Regis Chakabva, who made his 2008 debut, shared similar sentiments.

"For me personally, this is probably the highlight of my career so far. Playing against Australia in Australia is a big deal," the 34-year-old told Reuters.

"I think it's very special to have locals in this part of Australia who are probably looking for good quality cricket. For them to come to Australia in their region and play here is huge for them.

Most of the locals who participated in the series on the outskirts of the city were born and raised in Townsville, but there was a vocal minority group near the Zimbabwean dugout, singing and chanting in support of the tourists.

To Chakabva, it is reminiscent of the most ardent supporters, who occupy the southern grandstand at their home ground, Harare Sports Club.

"Quite a resemblance isn't it? I guess we can name that Castle Corner for us," he smiled. "It's fantastic, it feels like there's no place in the world you go to where you won't find Zimbabwe."

On the face of it there is little precious to celebrate a 2-0 loss to Zimbabwe in the three-match series and to face a sweep after Saturday's final match.

The dozens strong, sudden Castle Corner crowd is more than just a cheer squad, though. It is also a place of business and networking.

A knowledgeable traveler brought a collection of replica team shirts with him from Zimbabwe, selling them off his car at a mark-up price, reflecting his scarcity outside his homeland.

Another, an expatriate who had come from Brisbane, proudly talked about his grassroots cricket organization helping Zimbabwean children, with batsman Williams as an ambassador.

"To take cricket to places where there is no cricket and give those kids a chance to play the game," said Williams, 35.

"It's a life-changing thing if one or two of those kids are able to come through the system."

The hope is that one day, one of those kids can represent the proud but often troubled African nation and fulfill a lifelong dream on Australian soil.