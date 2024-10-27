The captaincy curse for batters

The role of a cricket captain is often celebrated as one of prestige and honor, yet the events of 2024 have unveiled a stark reality: with great power comes not just responsibility but a notable struggle.

As we examine the statistics, it becomes evident that the weight of leadership may be affecting their game, raising questions about the mental and tactical pressures that come with the role. From Najmul Hossain Shanto's potential resignation to Kraigg Brathwaite's drastic fall in form, the struggles faced by these leaders underscore the complex challenges inherent in balancing captaincy with individual performance.

With a change in the head coach position, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is faced with the prospect of finding a new captain across all formats of the game. Following the recent series against South Africa, Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed a desire to step down from his captaincy responsibilities. Initially wishing to relinquish his T20 leadership role, Shanto has since decided to resign from captaincy in all formats. Despite facing criticism regarding his batting since taking on the captaincy, his leadership has garnered praise, and the BCB has reportedly urged him to continue in his role. Nevertheless, the whispers of his potential resignation reflect the immense pressure he faces, both as a player and as a captain.

Earlier in the year, Shanto stated, "It's not a pressure on me. When I'm batting, I don't really think about being the captain. There's something amusing about it. My family was also discussing this. I mentioned that if I don't score runs in a couple of matches, don't assume that it's because of the pressure of captaincy. There are always a lot of comments on social media. If I have a couple of innings where I don't perform well, people start talking. This has happened with many captains in the past. My coaches know that if I don't score runs in 10 matches, it won't be because of captaincy. In fact, being a captain motivates me." However, in the eight months since making those statements, the mounting pressures of captaincy and inconsistent performance seem to have influenced his mindset, leading to his decision to step down from all formats.

The struggles are not isolated to Shanto. Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies has seen a dramatic decline in his batting form this year, managing only 263 runs in 14 innings at an average of 18.78. This stark contrast to his overall captaincy average of 32.65 highlights the toll that captaincy can take on performance. Similarly, Shanto has endured a tough time, scoring 272 runs in 13 innings with an average of 20.92, compared to his pre-captaincy average of 29.83. His inability to lead from the front has affected both his personal form and the team's overall performance, further fueling rumors of his potential resignation.

England's Ben Stokes, renowned for his all-round abilities, has also faced challenges this year, accumulating 441 runs in 18 innings at an average of 25.94. This represents a notable drop from his overall captaincy average of 33.80 and highlights the added responsibilities that may be weighing him down. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, who assumed the captaincy in 2024, has managed only 191 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27.28, down from his healthier pre-captaincy average of 34.31.

In Pakistan, Shan Masood has displayed occasional brilliance but has still struggled, scoring 342 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.09. His pre-captaincy average hovered around 37.00, indicating that the pressures of captaincy may have slightly impacted his consistency. Rohit Sharma of India has recorded 551 runs in 18 innings at an average of 32.41, showcasing two centuries and two fifties. While his average hasn't plummeted drastically from his pre-captaincy average of 46.87, his performances have been marred by inconsistency, with the bulk of his runs coming from just two significant innings early in the year.

The decline in performance among these captains can be attributed to several psychological and tactical factors. The burden of leading a team can weigh heavily on a captain's mind, affecting their focus and confidence at the crease. As Rahul Dravid remarked on the mental fortitude required for captains, "The biggest challenge in cricket is to silence the doubts in your own mind. Trust your abilities, believe in yourself, and you will conquer any challenge that comes your way." Additionally, captains must juggle strategizing, making crucial on-field decisions, and managing team dynamics, all of which can divert their attention from their personal game. Furthermore, the constant scrutiny and criticism they face can create heightened pressure and expectations, while the demanding nature of captaincy and rigorous schedules can lead to fatigue and burnout.

A closer look at the pre- and post-captaincy statistics of these players reveals the significant impact of captaincy on their performances. Brathwaite's average plummeted from over 34.00 to 18.78 in 2024, while Shanto's fell from 29.83 to 20.92. Stokes saw his average dip from 37.04 pre-captaincy to 25.94 this year. Ollie Pope's drop from 34.31 to 27.28 further emphasizes the challenges faced by these leaders. Even Sharma and Masood, who have managed to maintain relatively better averages, exhibit signs of inconsistency and struggle.

The "captaincy curse" appears to be a genuine phenomenon in 2024, as numerous Test captains grapple with significant declines in their batting performances. The psychological and tactical pressures of leading a team take a toll, diverting focus and adding to the burden. Najmul Hossain Shanto's case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges inherent in captaincy. As Sourav Ganguly reflected on his self-belief during his captaincy, "I woke up every morning, looked at the ground and believed that I could win... I have this unbelievable faith. I don't know where it comes from. Maybe it's because of all the successes I've had over the years, but I've got this tremendous faith in me." As teams look to the future, finding a balance between leadership and personal performance will be crucial for these captains to break the curse and return to their best form.

In-depth statistics and analyses reveal the extent of the struggles, and it's clear that the role of a captain, while prestigious, comes with a unique set of challenges. As Richie Benaud famously said, "Captaincy is 90 percent luck and 10 percent skill. But don't try it without that 10 percent." Future captains and teams must consider these dynamics to ensure that their leaders can thrive both as players and as strategists.