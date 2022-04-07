Captain Cummins carries his golden touch into the IPL

Sports

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Captain Cummins carries his golden touch into the IPL

Cummins's 56 not out from 15 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in Pune launched scores of memes on social media and had the pundits purring.

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

There seems practically nothing that Pat Cummins cannot achieve these days and his latest batting heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only served to confirm that his Midas touch has not deserted him yet.

Team mates and opponents rubbed their eyes in disbelief on Wednesday as the Australia test captain, a fast bowler by trade, belted a 14-ball half century for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the joint quickest in the history of the IPL. 

Cummins's 56 not out from 15 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in Pune launched scores of memes on social media and had the pundits purring.

Virender Sehwag called it "one of the most insane displays of clean hitting" he had seen, while his former India team mate Venkatesh Prasad said Cummins had made "world class Mumbai bowlers look like club bowlers".

Cummins has enjoyed a fairytale run since helping Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Later that month, he would be unveiled as Australia's 47th test captain after a 'sexting' scandal cost predecessor Tim Paine the job.

There was some disquiet about giving the job to a fast bowler but that proved shortlived.

Cummins oversaw a 4-0 Ashes romp in his first series in charge and he arrived in India on the back of a 1-0 test series triumph on Australia's first tour of Pakistan for 24 years.

In both series, Cummins offered glimpses of his brand of captaincy with sporting declarations and a desire to lead from the front.

Despite missing the second test in Adelaide, the right-arm quick was the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes series, and he shared the honour with team mate Nathan Lyon in Pakistan.

He has carried that form into India, dazzling in his first IPL match of the season against five-times champions Mumbai, the tournament's most successful side.

Cummins was named Man of the Match after taking two wickets with the ball and smashing six sixes and four fours with the bat.

"I think I'm probably the most surprised bloke here," he quipped.

There was some method to his madness, however, with Cummins attributing his knock to a conscious effort to attack the shorter boundaries.

"I'm usually batting in the death overs, I have a clear mind and I just try to clear the ropes," he said. "I just tried to hit every ball for a four or a six."

On the flip side to his IPL knock, Cummins expects to get some flak from his Australia team mates about his batting in the longest form of the game, where he averages just 17.

"I'm sure I'll get some messages about my test match batting, where I can hardly get it off the square," he added with a smile.

Cricket

Pat Cummins / Kolkata Knight Riders / IPL / IPL 2022 / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

7h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

8h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

46m | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

46m | Videos
Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

51m | Videos
Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma