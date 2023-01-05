Cape Verde to name its stadium after Pele following Infantino wish

Sports

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

Cape Verde to name its stadium after Pele following Infantino wish

The Brazil star, who passed away last month aged 82, was the only man to win the World Cup three times and remains arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Cape Verde to name its stadium after Pele following Infantino wish

Cape Verde is to rename its national stadium after Pele, following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's professed desire to have every nation name a venue after the late forward.

The Brazil star, who passed away last month aged 82, was the only man to win the World Cup three times and remains arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

Speaking at the attacker's memorial earlier this week, Infantino called on each federation member to name a stadium for Pele, to honour the mark he left on world football.

Now Cape Verde will rename its 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just outside the capital Praia, as the Pele Stadium, per the country's prime minister Ulisses Correia e Silva.

"As a tribute and recognition to this figure that makes us all great, I manifest the intention of naming our national stadium as Pele Stadium," he said in a statemeFacebook.

"[This is] an initiative that, I believe, will be followed by several countries around the world.

"With the physical disappearance of Edson Arantes de Nascimento, King Pele, who soon became a planetary figure, it is now our wish to pay tribute to him.

"Cape Verde and Brazil have a history and culture that go hand in hand, considering they are two sister countries, linked by language and very similar identities.

"Pele was and always will be a reference in Brazil, in our Portuguese-speaking countries and in the rest of the world, being an idol that links several generations."

Pele, whose Brazil tally of 77 goals remains a joint-record for the men's national team, was laid to rest on Tuesday following a procession.

Football

Pele / Gianni Infantino / Cape Verde

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

1h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

3h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

17h | TBS Stories
Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

18h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

18h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget