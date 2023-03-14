‘Can't wait to face the scoundrels staining our badge’: Barca president on corruption allegations

Sports

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

‘Can't wait to face the scoundrels staining our badge’: Barca president on corruption allegations

Laporta was on the verge of tears during his speech.

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:51 pm
‘Can&#039;t wait to face the scoundrels staining our badge’: Barca president on corruption allegations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta came to close to tears when warning the "scoundrels staining our badge" that the club will fight to clear its name.

The Liga giants have become caught up in a corruption storm after it was revealed that payments were made to former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, between 2001 and 2018. Domestic rivals, including Clasico foes Real Madrid, have rallied against Barca – accusing them of buying favour among match officials – but the Catalan giants maintain their innocence and Laporta has vowed to defend the team's honour in court.

Laporta said at an event for the captains of Barcelona's various sports clubs – including Sergio Busquets and Alexia Putellas: "I can't wait to face all the scoundrels who are staining our badge. Barca is a club with values. We use the word values not to look good, but because values really are a fundamental part of our sporting excellence model. And that is why Barca is admired and recognised throughout the world. It also happens that some, motivated by envy, try to erode our reputation with campaigns carried out in bad faith. Barcelona sentiment cannot be bought or sold but it cannot be sullied either. And recently, and I take advantage of the fact that people who love the club are gathered together, there have been some ferocious attacks to stain our shield, which have nothing to do with reality. And you can be sure that in the board of directors that I have the honour of chairing we will defend it with all our strength."

Laporta closed his speech, when on the verge of tears, by saying: "Don't think that I am getting emotional out of weakness, I am emotional because I really want to face all the scoundrels that are staining our shield. Let no one think that it is due to weakness." Barca are currently nine points clear at the top of La Liga and are due to play host to arch-rivals Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Football

Joan Laporta / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

6h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

6h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

7h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

49m | TBS Stories
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

2h | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July