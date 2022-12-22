Cameron Green in good space ahead of Boxing Day Test

Cameron Green in good space ahead of Boxing Day Test

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green conceded he has not made much of an impact recently with the team playing so well but he says he is in a "good space" and ready to play his part ahead of the 'Boxing Day' test against South Africa in Melbourne.

Green did not bat in the first of Australia's two test wins over the West Indies earlier this month and scored just nine and five in the second match.

He then hit 18 off 19 balls in the first innings of Australia's opening test against South Africa, and was scoreless in the second innings as the hosts wrapped up the win in just two days.

He bowled only 32 overs across the three tests but took five catches in the field in their win over South Africa.

"It has definitely been a weird start to the summer for myself, not having to do too much," Green told reporters.

"Being the all-rounder you are kind of like the guy to help out if the team needs. At the moment it feels like I am not really needed in a way, but that is obviously a sign of how well we are playing."

Green said he had been working hard in training to keep sharp when called upon.

"All you can look at is how you are training and I feel in a pretty good space," he added.

"I'm hitting the ball well. If you can't get much game time that's the only way you can tell how you are going. I feel pretty good in the nets."

