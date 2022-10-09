Buttler reveals why he didn’t appeal for 'obstructing the field' against Wade

Buttler reveals why he didn’t appeal for 'obstructing the field' against Wade

Wade could have been dismissed in three ways in that delivery - a catch out, or maybe the ball could have rolled towards the stumps or for obstructing the field. He escaped all.

Australia batter Matthew Wade, who eventually finished with a 15-ball 21 albeit in vain, could have been dismissed for a duck in rare fashion on Sunday at the new Optus Stadium in Perth against England, for obstructing the field. But despite the escape, it was England who had the last laugh as Sam Curran held his nerve against Wade in the last over and did not just dismiss him, but successfully defended 16 runs to help the visitors claim a win and 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The incident happened in the 17th over of Australia's chase of 209. Australia still required 39 runs more in the last 22 balls with Wade on strike and a well-set David Warner at the other end. Bowler Mark Wood went for a short ball and Wade, in a tangle, went for a pull short but the ball hit the top edge, then his helmet and went straight up.

Wade, unsure of where the ball went, was hesitant for a single, but had just stepped outside the crease. Wood, looking at an opportunity for a catch, charged towards forward and so did wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. But the bowler couldn't get across as Wade blocked him with his left arm before he dived back into the crease. England players were left unhappy but did not appeal while the umpires had a small discussion over the incident.

Wade could have been dismissed in three ways in that delivery - a catch out, or maybe the ball could have rolled towards the stumps or for obstructing the field. He escaped all.

But Australia did not escape their fate. Curran defended the 16 runs required of Australia in the last over as England won by eight runs.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip," Buttler later explained why England did not appeal.

