Busquets to join Messi in Inter Miami as free agent

Sports

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Busquets to join Messi in Inter Miami as free agent

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 03:13 pm
Busquets to join Messi in Inter Miami as free agent

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca teammate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Football

Sergio Busquets / Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

4h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

8h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

1h | TBS Insight
How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home