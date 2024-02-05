Bumrah, Ashwin make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:09 pm

Bumrah, Ashwin make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series

England, needing 399 to win, were all out for 292, with spinner R Ashwin leading the bowling attack with three wickets, accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah's twin.

Bumrah, Ashwin make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series

India beat England by 106 runs on Day 4 of the Visakhapatnam Test to level the 5-Test series 1-1 on Monday.

England, needing 399 to win, were all out for 292, with spinner R Ashwin leading the bowling attack with three wickets, accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah's twin.

England's chase was shepherded by a defiant half-century from Zak Crawley but once he was dismissed, the rest of the batters fell like a pack of cards.

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century and a first hundred in 11 months by Shubman Gill have India decent totals to challenge England. But the match became all the more daunting for Ben Stokes and his team when India acquired a first-innings lead of 143 with Bumrah picking 6/45

India Cricket Team / Bazball / England Cricket Team / test

