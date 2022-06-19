Brittle batting poses problems

When Bangladesh won that famous Mount Maunganui Test, it looked like they would, slowly but surely, start doing well away from home. But what followed has been disappointing to say the least. They lost four out of five Tests after that and are on the verge of losing another. There has been a marked improvement in the bowling department but it's the batting that has been a massive letdown.

Bangladesh recently became the first team whose scorecard featured six ducks in two consecutive Test matches. That's a new low for Bangladesh cricket and batting failure has overshadowed the good work that the bowlers have been putting in.

The first session of the first day, more often than not, sets the tone of a Test match and that's where Bangladesh have failed in their last four away Tests. They leaked runs and failed to get a wicket on a green top in Christchurch after electing to field first and eventually lost the Test by a huge margin. Exactly the same thing happened in Durban - Bangladesh asked South Africa to bat first and gave away too many runs in the first session. In Gqeberha, they conceded more than 100 runs in the first session.

This time it was the batters' turn in North Sound. They lost six wickets in the first session on a pitch that offered help to the bowlers but it wasn't as hostile as Bangladesh made it look like. And the first session, yet again, made the difference. Bangladesh did reasonably well apart from that but the West Indies really set the tone by winning the first session.

Bangladesh have batted the first eight times in away Tests since 2019 and couldn't finish the first session unscathed even once. They have lost 3.375 wickets on average in the first session of those eight Tests which remains a serious problem.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 103 despite captain Shakib Al Hasan's fight. It was the 48th time they were all-out under 150 in Tests, comfortably the most by any team since their debut. Bangladesh, of course, played fewer Tests than any team during that period. And 31 of these sub-150 totals came away from home.

Shot selection and mode of dismissals have been another area of concern for Bangladesh, particularly outside home. This year in away Tests, Bangladesh batters have lost 51.6% of their wickets by being caught 'behind the wicket' - by the keeper or at slip or gully. The record in the ongoing Test match is even worse with batters getting out 13 times in that fashion. But it doesn't mean all of them fell victim to good balls.

In the first innings, Mahmudul Hasan Joy got out the first ball to Kemar Roach but he could have been more circumspect early on given the nature of the wicket. Mominul Haque chased one outside the off-stump and ended up being caught at slip. Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's most prolific Test batter, got out caught down the leg side. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got out in the same way.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy had played 152 deliveries prior to his dismissal and showed good composure. But the way he threw his bat at one outside off to get out was a crime. Yes, his career is in its infancy but you cannot simply throw away your wicket after working so hard.

Litton Das has been Bangladesh's most successful batter of late but his shot selection was questionable as well.

Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan brought Bangladesh back into the contest, although for a brief period, the former could have been a little more watchful especially after the second new ball was taken. But that had a lot to do with his fitness as he was struggling with probably back pain.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo stated that Shakib had to find the 'balance' between aggression and defence.

But the other batters can take note of how Shakib and Nurul batted in the second innings and apply that in the next Test match. If they can't learn from their mistakes, it's going to be hard work again.