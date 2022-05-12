Brendon McCullum appointed England Test coach

England have appointed Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, as head coach of the men's cricket Test team on a four-year-deal.

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era," McCullum said in an ECB press release.

"In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on."

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key (England's director of men's cricket) about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait to get started."

McCullum will step down from his role as Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach at the end of the ongoing IPL.

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men's Test head coach," Key said. "It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England's Test team."