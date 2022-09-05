Break and friendly dressing room rekindle Kohli's love for game

Sports

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

Break and friendly dressing room rekindle Kohli's love for game

He is still not at his ball-striking best but scores of 35, 59 not out and 60 in his three Asia Cup outings suggest the right-hander, one of the premier batsmen of his era, is close to regaining his old form.

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:31 pm
Break and friendly dressing room rekindle Kohli&#039;s love for game

A timely break away from the game and a friendly dressing room have helped Virat Kohli rediscover his love for cricket, the star batsman said after showing fresh signs of his resurgence at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kohli has endured a tumultuous 12 months during which he was shorn of captaincy and short of runs, which the 33-year-old said impacted his wellbeing and prompted him to skip the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. 

He is still not at his ball-striking best but scores of 35, 59 not out and 60 in his three Asia Cup outings suggest the right-hander, one of the premier batsmen of his era, is close to regaining his old form.

Kohli said the break gave him a new perspective.

"It has given me the kind of relaxation that this is not the be-all and end-all of life," Kohli said after Sunday's five-wicket defeat by Pakistan.

"I need to enjoy the game, I can't put so much pressure on myself of expectation and all those things that I'm not able to express myself. That's not why I started playing this game."

"I'm happy and excited. I'm enjoying the game once again and it's the most important thing for me."

Having a friendly dressing room helped him rediscover the emotional connect with the game and its "purity", Kohli said.

"When I came here, the environment was very welcoming and the camaraderie with the boys is amazing.

"So I'm absolutely loving playing all over again and feeling good with the way I'm batting."

Kohli encouraged players to take a break should they need to address mental health.

"I know what I can do for the team when I'm in a happy place. I being in a bad place is not good either for me or for the team.

"If you feel negative or down, taking a break isn't a bad thing."

Cricket

Virat Kohli / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

4h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

6h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

32m | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

1h | Videos
Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

21h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride