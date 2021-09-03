Brazil stay unbeaten in WC qualifying with Chile win

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:34 am

Brazil stay unbeaten in WC qualifying with Chile win

Brazil have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and the five-time world champions are six points clear of Argentina in the 10-team South American group.

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:34 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the goal that gave Brazil a barely deserved 1-0 win over Chile on Thursday that maintained their 100per cent record in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Chile matched Brazil for most of a bad-tempered match but Ribeiro fired home after 64 minutes to give the visitors all three points.

Brazil have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and the five-time world champions are six points clear of Argentina in the 10-team South American group.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

