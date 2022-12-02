Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 11:03 am
Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris St-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no specific timetable for their return.

Several Brazil players were also ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday's training session and was substituted off at halftime in the game against Switzerland.

According to Brazilian television station Globo, Tite has already told the squad that he plans to give some players their first start at a World Cup match when they meet the African side.

Cameroon still have a chance of qualifying.

But Brazil are World Cup favourites for a reason, and have a bench packed with players like Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester United winger Antony, Arsenal's attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool's Fabinho.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one point apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

 

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Brazil Football Team / Tite

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

23m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill