Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

Xinhua
03 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 09:50 pm

The 45-year-old has only mild symptoms but will rest and isolate in line with health protocols

The Brazilian forward adds to the list of football personnel infected with the virus, shortly after Lionel Messi of PSG tested positive of the virus. (File Photo)
Dual World Cup winner Ronaldo has missed a celebration marking the 101st anniversary of Cruzeiro, the Brazilian club in which he acquired a controlling stake last month, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The 45-year-old has only mild symptoms but will rest and isolate in line with health protocols, Cruzeiro said on Sunday.

"Cruzeiro announces that this Sunday morning Ronaldo Nazario tested positive for Covid-19," read a club statement. "This makes it impossible for him to go to Belo Horizonte for the commemorative festivities."

The event had been earmarked as Ronaldo's first public appearance since he completed the purchase of a majority stake in Cruzeiro for 400 million reais (around 70 million U.S. dollars) last month.

The former striker began his career at Cruzeiro in 1993, scoring 56 goals in 58 matches across all competitions for the Belo Horizonte outfit before moving to PSV Eindhoven in July 1994.

"Ronaldo is sorry for not being able to participate in the activities planned for the next few days, but soon we will announce a new schedule for his arrival in Belo Horizonte," the statement added.

Ronaldo, who is also the owner of Spanish club Real Valladolid, retired in 2011 after a career that included celebrated spells at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He scored 62 goals in 98 matches for Brazil and was a member of the national team's triumphant 1994 and 2002 World Cup campaigns. Enditem

