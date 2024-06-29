Brazil coach hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:16 pm

Related News

Brazil coach hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Vinicius terrorised Paraguay's defence with his pace and trickery as he scored two goals in an impressive display, a far cry from his performance in Brazil's 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their opening group stage match, in which he was largely ineffectual.

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:16 pm
Brazil coach hails &#039;dynamic&#039; Vinicius after win over Paraguay

Brazil coach Dorival Jr extolled Vinicius Jr's skill on the field after the Real Madrid forward propelled Brazil to a 4-1 Copa America victory over Paraguay on Friday.

Vinicius terrorised Paraguay's defence with his pace and trickery as he scored two goals in an impressive display, a far cry from his performance in Brazil's 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their opening group stage match, in which he was largely ineffectual.

"Today he played a very important role," Dorival told reporters, speaking with the help of a translator.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He played an almost perfect match, he created very good situations and opportunities. He was dynamic, very effective and straightforward and direct.

"He played well with other players and teamed up nicely, he has great capacity."

Brazil next face group leaders Colombia in California on Tuesday, where a draw would be enough to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

Colombia are on a run of 25 matches without defeat and beat Brazil 2-1 in a World Cup 2026 qualifier in November.

"I think that we'll have a match of a very high level, with players that know each other, that usually play against each other," Dorival said.

"These are different teams that are undergoing different moments but I have no doubts that Brazil will perform at the highest level, and I expect that it will be better than these two first matches."

In an emotional press conference, the teary-eyed Brazil coach also spoke at length about his uncle and former international Dudu, who died aged 84 on Friday night.

"Dudu was a reference to me as a player, as a coach but especially as a human being," Dorival said.

"He was always worrying about everyone else but himself. He was a role model to me, I always wanted to follow his steps. To me, he means a great lot, in addition to the amazing history he had.

"I think I never met anyone like him. He was the second father to me, he guided me at every time in my life."

Football

Vinicious Jr / Dorival Junior / Brazil Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

2h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

Smart investors started grabbing opportunities

12m | Videos
What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

What the DNCC Executive Magistrate said about the demolition of Sadeeq Agro.

1h | Videos
Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump lied in the debate

1h | Videos
India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

India vs South Africa: who will win the title?

2h | Videos