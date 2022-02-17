BPL's player of the tournament to get 2,000 US dollars only!

BPL's player of the tournament to get 2,000 US dollars only!

Much like the prize money of the player of the tournament, the winners of the BPL are also not getting a noteworthy amount, one crore taka. 

BPL&#039;s player of the tournament to get 2,000 US dollars only!

There was a time when the player of the tournament of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) would win a brand new car but now that is not the case as the player of the tournament will get 2,000 US dollars only. 

That basically equals one lac 71 thousand taka.

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of the leaders to win the player of the tournament this time, having been the player of the match five games in a row this season.

The captain of Fortune Barishal has been the player of the tournament in three of the seven editions of the premier franchise T20 tournament in the country. 

The left-arm all-rounder won the award in the first two editions of the BPL and won a car as the prize. 

He also won a motorcycle in 2017 for being the player of the tournament in that year's edition. 

Shakib has scored 277 runs and taken 15 wickets so far in this edition for Barishal. 

Much like the prize money of the player of the tournament, the winners of the BPL are also not getting a noteworthy amount, one crore taka. 

The runners-up will be getting 50 lakhs while the player of the match in the final will be getting one thousand US dollars.

 

