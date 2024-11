BPL 2025 full fixtures: Dates, times, venues

The 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will commence on 30 December 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Fortune Barishal will face Durbar Rajshahi, and Rangpur Riders will take on Dhaka Capitals in the opening day's fixtures.

The tournament, which will run until 7 February next year, will be held across three venues – Dhaka (Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur), Chattogram (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium), and Sylhet (Sylhet International Cricket Stadium). Matches will be broadcast live on T Sports, Gazi TV, the T Sports App, and RabbitholeBd App.

FRANCHISES: Fortune Barishal, Rangpur Riders, Khulna Tigers, Sylhet Strikers, Dhaka Capitals, Durbar Rajshahi, and Chittagong Kings.

Reserve days: Reserve days are scheduled for all knockout matches (Eliminator, Qualifiers, and Final).

TIMING:

Day Match: Weekdays including Saturday from 1:30 pm to 4:50 pm, and Fridays from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Night Match: Weekdays including Saturday from 6:30 pm to 9:50 pm, and Fridays from 7:00 pm to 10:20 pm.

FIXTURES: