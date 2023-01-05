BPL 2023: Captains' press conference highlights

Another season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is waiting to start in the new year. The ninth edition of this franchise-based T20 tournament will kick off on 6 January, with the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers.

The trophy was unveiled in the presence of the seven captains on Thursday, the day before the start of the season. The captains spoke about their teams and targets ahead of the tournament.

Mashrafe Mortaza (Sylhet Strikers)

[Heat of BPL] will be understood after the tournament starts. Every time after the beginning, the tournament goes well. There is competition. Hopefully, it will be competitive this time too. Franchises want teams to do well. All teams want to be champions and we are no exception. We must do well on the field. I am thinking one match at a time. It's a game of momentum. We will try to do well from the beginning.

Imrul Kayes (Comilla Victorians)

Comilla have always fielded a champion team. [We have the] same plan this year too. We will try to retain the title this year. You have to play well on the field. No matter how strong you are on paper, it's useless if you can't play well on the field.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (in absence of Fortune Barishal's Shakib Al Hasan)

I am yet to become a [BPL] champion despite playing the final twice. Of course the goal will be to win the title. It would be nice to be a champion.

Shuvagata Hom (Chattogram Challengers)

We will take the field to become champions. Our strength is team spirit. The team is balanced. So we can expect [to become the champions].

Nurul Hasan (Rangpur Riders)

Of course there will be hope to become champions. I still haven't touched the trophy and will only do so if we win. Our team is young, energetic. There are many all-rounders in the team. If you give 100 percent in the field, God willing, it will be something good. Practice [at Bashundhara Academy ground] was a good opportunity for us. There was no time limit, we were able to practice on our own field as we wished. But in the match at Mirpur, here we have to give our hundred percent.

Nasir Hossain (Dhaka Dominators)

Like everyone else, we want to be the champions. We hope to do very well. I have captained earlier too. Every tournament has its challenges. This is an opportunity for us. If you do well here, you will do well in your future career. That will be the focus. I feel very good [being the captain].

Yasir Ali (Khulna Tigers)

[I am] not nervous, actually excited. It's a new thing in life, that too in an event like BPL. I will try to do well for the team. Tamim [Iqbal] bhai said, "When you need me, I'm there. Tell me if you need anything. I will definitely help." I have grown up watching him. It feels good that he will play under my captaincy. It is a great honour for me.