Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy: lawyer

25 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:00 pm

Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy: lawyer

Former German tennis star Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court following a deal with his debtors, the 56-year-old's lawyer said Thursday.

"As a result of an agreement with his insolvency administrators, Boris Becker's bankruptcy, which began in 2017, was legally terminated by a decision by the High Court in London yesterday," Becker's lawyer said in a statement sent to AFP.

The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for concealing assets in April 2022 but was released in December of the same year and subsequently deported to Germany.

